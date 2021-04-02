Police launch investigation after man dies in blaze at Fife property

Police have launched an investigation after a man died following a fire in Fife this morning.

The grim discovery was made by firefighters at a property in Buckhaven around 7.40am.

The incident started at a property in Randolph Street around 7.30am, with two fire crews sent to tackle the blaze.

Neighbours said the ground-floor property was occupied by a man in his 30s.

Inquiries ongoing

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 7.40am on Friday April 2, we were made aware of a fire at a property in Randolph Street, Buckhaven.

“Emergency services attended and the body of a man was found inside. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 7.49am on Friday April 2 to a fire at flats in Randolph Street in Buckhaven.

“Two fire appliances from Kirkcaldy fire station were mobilised to bring the fire under control.”

‘Very shocked’

Neighbours said the man, who police have not yet named, was in his 30s.

He is also understood to have lived alone in the ground-floor flat.

One resident living just yards from the block said locals were shocked by the death.

They said: “The man was often seen walking to the local shops and to hear he’s died is so sad.

“People are understandably very shocked by it all.”

‘Smoke but no visible fire’

The fire occurred in a three-storey tenement block in Randolph Street.

One resident said there was a smell of smoke at around 6.30am but no visible fire.

She added: “My partner woke up at around 6.30am and could smell smoke but didn’t know where it was coming from.

“In fact we only knew that it was knew it was this block when the two fire engines arrived just after 7.30am.

“The flat is occupied by a disabled man who we saw about coming and going from time to time.”

Police remain on the scene

A police presence remained on the street and white-suited fire investigation officers were seen entering and leaving the property all day.

The rear of the block was also cordoned off as the investigation continued.

Officers also conducted house-to-house inquiries with residents living in adjacent properties.