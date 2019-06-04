Police launch investigation after man, 22, dies following incident in Perth

A 22-year-old man has died following an incident in Perth.

Police have said that officers were called to the property at Wallace Crescent at around 2.30am on Tuesday.

A man was taken to Ninewells Hospital after he was found seriously injured.

He died a short time later.

A 23-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man have been arrested in connection with the man’s death.

Detective Inspector Gary Winter of the Major Investigation Team said : “Our thoughts at this time are very much with this young man’s family and friends.

“Inquiries are at an early stage, but I would like to reassure the local community that this appears to be a contained incident with no threat to the wider public.

“There will continue to be police presence at the scene and other addresses in the city whilst we continue to investigate this man’s death.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Wallace Court at Wallace Crescent, Perth in the early of this morning to phone 101 and quote incident number 0259 of today’s date.”