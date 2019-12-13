Police launch investigation after flat ‘deliberately’ targeted during incident

Neighbours living in Maryfield have voiced their concerns after a property’s windows were smashed during a disturbance.

The incident near the junction of Marryat Street and Marryat Terrace last week is feared to have been deliberate.

A few residents living in surrounding blocks had seen police sniffer dogs on the scene on Thursday December 5 shortly after 8pm.

Police Scotland confirmed today enquiries into the incident were still on-going.

One neighbour said she had been shocked by the level of damage caused as all the windows were reportedly smashed at the address.

She said: “The police were here for a considerable period of time but I was shocked to see that it wasn’t just one window frame, it was every single window at that address.

“The council have just came and fixed the window frames yesterday but we’ve heard someone got out of a car and caused the damage which makes me believe it was deliberate.”

Another woman who declined to be named said police were at the scene very quickly.

She added: “I heard a loud bang but it felt like the police were here in seconds. I clocked a big police van was in attendance.

“Officers came around some of the doors in the area but I don’t think they elaborated to much on what had happened but asked if we’d saw anything.”

A third resident said the police were never away from the area for one reason or another – and admitted it was no surprise to see activity.

She added: “There was police here on Wednesday evening for a bit as well. There is on-going issues in the area with anti-social behaviour.”

A spokesman for the force added: “Police Scotland was made aware of a disturbance at Marryat Terrace in Dundee around 8.10pm on Thursday, 5 December which resulted in windows being damaged at a property in the area.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”