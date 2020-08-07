Police launch investigation after Fife man, 23, dies in car crash

Police are appealing for information after 23-year-old man died in a car crash in Fife.

The one-car-collision happened on the A92 between Bankhead and Redhouse on Thursday evening – with the road closed for seven hours.

Police were made aware of the incident, which involved a silver Honda Civic, at around 11.35pm.

The A92 was closed in both directions between Bankhead and Redhouse to allow investigation work to be carried out.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Sergeant Ewan Pearce of Glenrothes Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of the man who sadly lost his life in this tragic incident.

“I am asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or the vehicle prior to the crash, to contact us if you have not already done so.

“We are also asking anyone in the area at the time to review their dashcam footage for anything relevant that could assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 4348 of August 6.