Police launch investigation after cyclist collides with car at busy Dundee roundabout

Motorists have said it was fortunate no one was seriously injured after a car collided with a cyclist near a Hilltown pub.

The incident, on the Fiveways Roundabout, had seen a section of the circle partially blocked with vehicles, according to one driver.

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed inquiries into Monday night’s incident are ongoing.

One driver, who had been travelling past the scene at around 10.30pm, said the cyclist appeared to be part of a “group of youths” on bikes on the roundabout, near Frews Bar.

He said: “There were two taxi drivers on the scene trying to assist when I went past. The collision appeared to involve a red car and one of the teenagers on bikes.

“Most of the people at the incident were stationed on the circle, I assumed they were waiting for the police or the ambulance service to arrive.

“The teenagers on the bikes didn’t appear to have any safety gear on so it’s fortunate no was seriously injured at the scene.

“I noticed the female driver of the red car appeared to be very upset about what had happened and was probably terrified one of the kids was badly hurt.

“Fair play to the taxi driver who stopped and assisted at the scene. There was no police in the area when I went past at around 10.30pm.

“Although the cars were partially blocking the road the traffic was still flowing OK around them. It can be quite a busy circle but at that time of night it was relatively quiet.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland added: “Around 10.50pm on Monday June 22, we received report of a road traffic crash involving a car and a cyclist on Fiveways Roundabout, Strathmore Avenue in Dundee.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”