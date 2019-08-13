Police launch investigation after caravan stolen from Perthshire property

Police are appealing for information after a caravan was stolen from a property near Kinross.

A Sterling Eccles four-berth caravan was taken from outside a property on the B9097 at Fossoway, some time between 3pm and 6pm on Friday.

The caravan is white with two grey/silver stripes along the side and carried the registration plate SB15 TYT when it was taken.

Police have said that they are investigating a possible sighting of a caravan similar to this being towed by a blue vehicle in Thornton at around 4.30pm that same day.

They have noted that this may be coincidental.

If you were driving on this road between these times and have dashcam footage, please contact police on 101.