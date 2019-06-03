Police launch investigation after Arbroath chip shop broken into and charity money stolen

Police have launched an investigation after a fish and chip shop in Arbroath was broken into.

It is understood that The Marina, on Ladybridge Street, was broken into late last night, with charity money and staff tips taken.

A spokesman for the police said: “We were called to the incident this morning at 9.10am.

“It is currently under investigation.”

A post on a local Facebook group said: “I’m disappointed to be writing this.

“If it is not already hard enough for local businesses to survive last night here at the Marina Chippy we were broken into and sadly the RNLI charity bottles and staff tips were stolen.”