Police have launched an investigation following the theft of a caravan in Angus.

Thieves nabbed the vehicle from outside an address in Inveraldie, near Tealing, between 5pm and 8pm on Sunday March 28.

The caravan was a Swift Challenger double axle 4-berth and officers are appealing for help from anyone who may have seen suspicious activity.

A spokesman said: “Anyone who has information please contact us quoting incident reference number 8788/21.”