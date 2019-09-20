Friday, September 20th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Dundee

Police launch investigation after alleged attempted robbery outside historic Dundee cemetery

by Frances Rougvie
September 20, 2019, 2:56 pm Updated: September 20, 2019, 2:59 pm
Post Thumbnail
Send us a story

Police are investigating after a thief attempted to steal shopping bags from two elderly women outside a Dundee cemetery.

The two women were getting off a bus at the Howff Cemetery in Meadowside around 4pm on Thursday when a woman tried to steal their shopping.

Police have now issued an appeal for witnesses, including the two elderly women who have not yet come forward.

Did you witness a woman attempt to snatch shopping bags from 2 elderly woman yesterday after they got off a bus at Howff…

Posted by Tayside Police Division on Friday, 20 September 2019

Breaking