Police launch investigation after alleged attempted robbery outside historic Dundee cemetery

Police are investigating after a thief attempted to steal shopping bags from two elderly women outside a Dundee cemetery.
The two women were getting off a bus at the Howff Cemetery in Meadowside around 4pm on Thursday when a woman tried to steal their shopping.
Police have now issued an appeal for witnesses, including the two elderly women who have not yet come forward.
Did you witness a woman attempt to snatch shopping bags from 2 elderly woman yesterday after they got off a bus at Howff…
Posted by Tayside Police Division on Friday, 20 September 2019