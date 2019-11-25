Police launch investigation after a car is vandalised in a driveway in Dundee

Police have launched an investigation after a car was vandalised in Downfield.

The paintwork of a blue Audi was damaged while parked in a driveway on Loftus Road in the incident, which is believed to have taken place some time between 7pm on November 20 and 11am the following day.

The damage is thought to have involved a “corrosive substance,” according to the force, with the value of repairs expected to drift into four figures.

A police statement said: “Police Scotland is appealing for information about a vandalism to a car in Loftus Road, Dundee, sometime between 7pm Wednesday November 20 – 11am Thursday November 21.

“The paintwork of a blue Audi parked in a driveway was severely damaged by some kind of corrosive substance, with the value of damage estimated as well into four figures. The car did not belong to the residents of the house, and no other cars were damaged nearby.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak to any police officer. Also, information can be passed anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 1054 of November 21.”