Police launch hunt for trio after Broughty Ferry attack leaves man in hospital

Police have launched an investigation after two men were attacked in Broughty Ferry at the weekend.

Three men are being sought by officers after the pair were assaulted near the Gillies Park entrance on Ceres Crescent on Sunday, December 20 between 4am and 5am.

One of the victims was taken to hospital suffering from face and arm injuries.

The attackers were part of a group of seven men first spotted lingering near a van at the entrance to Gillies Park.

They ran away through the park following the incident.

Police are now trying to trace the three men in connection with the attack.

One is described as white, 6ft, of average build, aged between 25 and 27, and with short brown hair. He was wearing a waist-length, dark jacket with the hood down.

Another of the men is white, between 23 and 28-years-old, between 5ft 8in and 5ft 10in, and of large build. He had curly/wavy, medium-length, brown hair.

The third person is described as white and in his mid twenties.

The men are said to speak with local accents.

A Tayside Police Division statement reads: “We would like to hear from anyone who saw a large group of males with members fitting this description in the Barnhill area of Broughty Ferry area on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

“We would particularly like to hear from anyone who has private CCTV in the Ceres Crescent and Abercromby Street areas.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 0815 of December 20.”