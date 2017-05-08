Police are appealing for witnesses after a rider died yesterday on the A914 between Cupar and Glenrothes, Fife.

The single-vehicle collision occurred at around 10.50am and involved a yellow Piaggio Vespa scooter.

The male rider aged 46 year old died at the scene, near Kettlebridge

The A914 was closed for about four-and-a-half hours while collision investigations took place at the scene.

Sergeant Ewan Pearce from Glenrothes Road Policing Department said: “This collision has tragically resulted in the death of a man.

“The scooter is a very distinctive yellow and I would urge anyone who saw it prior to the incident or was on the A914 near to Kettlebridge around this time and witnessed the collision to contact us immediately.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1662 of 7th May 2017 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.