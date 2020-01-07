Police launch appeal for missing man from Arbroath

Police are appealing for information about a man who went missing from his home in Arbroath yesterday.

Bailey Mearns, also known as Bailey Menmuir, was last seen at his home on Strathairlie Avenue where he lives with a friend.

The friend saw Bailey before going to sleep at around midnight, but did not see him the morning after.

Liam Bell, a close friend of Bailey, said: “We thought he might have been on his way to work in Aberdeen, but we contacted them and they confirmed that he definitely hadn’t been at work at all.

“I know Bailey and he’s always a chirpy and always up for a laugh guy, but sometimes he’s not totally there.

“I’m honestly just praying that he hasn’t done anything stupid and gets home safe and sound.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Officers are carrying out enquiries to trace missing Bailey Mearns, also known as Menmuir, who was reported missing from the Arbroath area yesterday, Monday January 6.​

“He was last seen in the Strathairlie Avenue area around 7am yesterday.​ He is described as being 5ft 11, with slim build, short, black hair and a beard.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 101, quoting incident 3771 of January 6.”​