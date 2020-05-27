Police launch appeal after two young women in Dundee ‘sprayed with liquid’ by men in vehicle

Police have launched an appeal after two young women in Dundee were sprayed with liquid by the occupants of a vehicle.

At around 10pm on Blackness Road on May 25, a 17-year-old teenage girl was sprayed with liquid by occupants of what is believed to be a white Audi.

At around 10.10pm outside Marco Polo in Hawkhill another young woman was sprayed with liquid by the occupants of this car.

Police have said that this woman has not reported the matter to them herself and has not yet been traced.

At around 9.30pm that same night in Causewayend, Coupar Angus, a father and his child were sprayed with a white liquid by the occupants of a similar car.

All of the incidents are thought to be linked.

A statement released by Police Scotland via Facebook said: “Fortunately no-one was injured in any of these incidents, and the liquids sprayed on the victims have not been harmful, however they did not know this immediately at the time and were left alarmed and upset.

“This behaviour is not only extremely childish but potentially very dangerous, and not funny in the slightest.

“We are following a positive line of inquiry, however we would still like to hear from anyone who has information about any of these incidents or anyone who may have been targeted as there may have been more instances which we have not been informed of.

“The car involved is a white Audi, possibly an RS4 or similar.

“The driver has been described as a heavily built man, and the liquids were sprayed from the passenger side by one or two other males who have not been further described.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.”