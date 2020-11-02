Police launch investigation aftter woman sexually assaulted in Kirkton

Police Scotland are conducting inquiries into the sexual assault of a woman near a busy junction in Kirkton.

An area in and around Derwent Avenue and Balgowan Avenue was sealed-off to the public on Saturday as police investigated an assault on a 33-year-old woman.

Neighbours confirmed CID officers had been conducting door-to-door checks into the incident, which happened shortly before midnight on Friday.

Detective Inspector, Keith Anderson, said they were looking trace a suspect described as being white, with a stocky build and aged between his 30s and 50s.

Speaking at the weekend residents said a large grassy area – connecting the two streets – was closed off to the public for a number of hours, while two police vehicles remained stationed at the scene.

Many locals said they were “unaware” of any sort of commotion on the night in question.

One Derwent Avenue resident said: “Police did come to my door and asked if I’d heard anything around that time on Friday evening – which I hadn’t.

“The first I knew was when I opened the door on Saturday and saw the extent of the cordon around the grassy area.

“I am concerned to see something like this so close to my front door.”

One Kirkton man said: “The police had been there all night as far as I understand and for the vast majority of Saturday.

“I saw two police vehicles at the scene and was aware CID had conducted some door to door checks with my friends who live on Derwent Avenue.

“When you see a cordon that size so close to home and the nature of what’s apparently happened I was genuinely shocked.

“Naturally, I think there will be concerns for people living in the area, particularly females given the nature of the incident.”

Detective Inspector Keith Anderson said “significant” inquiries had already been conducted into the matter in recent days.

He added: “Specialist officers have been carrying out house to house inquiries and they are studying CCTV footage from in and around the area to gather additional information.

“This is a busy residential area and we are extremely keen to seek the assistance of the public.

“I am urging anyone who was in the area of Derwent Avenue late on Friday night who saw anyone acting suspiciously, or who has any information that may help our investigation to contact us as soon as possible.”

He added: “I would also urge anyone driving in that area of Dundee, who has dash-cam footage to come forward.

“This crime will no doubt be of concern to the local community, however, I would like to reassure local residents that this is an isolated incident.

“We have additional officers patrolling the area, and anyone with concerns should have no hesitation in speaking to them.”

Anyone with information should contact officers through 101 quoting reference number 4610 of October 30.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.