Police issue warning to parents about ’dire’ parking outside Dundee primary school

Police have stepped in to warn parents about road safety following “pretty dire” parking outside primary schools in Stobswell.

Children were forced onto the street and the pavement was “completely” blocked outside Glebelands Primary School.

A statement posted on the police Facebook page said: “Baffin Street isn’t a main road, but that’s not the point – parking like this is completely unacceptable.

“Today, cards were left with these cars warning the owners about their parking. In the future, formal action may well be taken.

“We know that this is a big problem at a number of schools across the whole of Tayside, and we’re expecting the usual comments here of ‘What about this one’ and ‘When will you be at that school’ – unfortunately we can’t be everywhere, and ongoing incidents and operations can prevent us from attending at a school on any given day.

“The main responsibility for dealing with this perennial problem lies with parents. Please – be considerate, stop a wee bit away from the school if you need to do a drop-off with a car, and don’t block the pavements.

“You wouldn’t be happy if your own bairn had to walk on the road, would you?”