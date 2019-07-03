Police issue warning to Fife communities after boy, 7, struck by car

Police have issued a warning to communities across Fife after a seven-year-old boy was stuck by a car in Auchtermuchty on Monday.

The boy, who sustained a head injury in the incident, was struck by a Ford Ka on the A91 near to the Burnside Auto Centre.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital and was released the following day.

The 48-year-old female driver of the car stopped immediately at the scene and assisted road policing officers with their inquiries.

No further investigation is required in relation to this incident.

Officers are keen to avoid similar incidents occurring over the coming weeks and are asking for parents and guardians to assist them in keeping young people safe.

Inspector Andy Mather from Fife’s Road Policing Unit said: “Thankfully, this collision has not resulted in any life-threatening injury but we need to ensure that collisions involving children do not take place, particularly during the school holidays when there is a greater probability of children playing outside and using the streets either as pedestrians or cyclists.

“Parents and guardians have a vital role to play in helping us promote road safety by speaking with children in their care about how to safely cross the road and to always be mindful of vehicles using the road network.

“Likewise, if you are out and about with young children, please ensure you they remain on pavements and where possible, utilise pelican crossings, zebra crossings and other designated crossing areas.”