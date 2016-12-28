Police issue warning ahead of St Johnstone v Rangers clash

Football fans have been urged to be on their best behaviour ahead of the St Johnstone v Rangers game.

Thousands are expected at McDiarmid Park tonight for the clash, which kicks off at 7.45pm.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said the force “will actively seek football banning orders” for anyone who falls foul of the law.

Police highlighted out drunken behaviour and the use of pyrotechnics in particular, with fans told to ‘expect’ to be searched before entering the stadium.

A statement read: “Supporters are reminded that it is an offence to try to enter the stadium in possession of alcohol or whilst drunk and this will be strictly enforced by police and stewards on duty.

“Police officers will also enforce legislation in respect of pyrotechnics and supporters can expect to be searched by stewards prior to entering the ground. Please remember that where appropriate offences are detected, as well as being refused entry to the match you may be arrested and we will actively seek football banning orders.

“We know that the majority of fans will bring their families and friends with them to enjoy the football and police officers and stewards will be in and around the football stadium in order that you can watch the match in a safe environment. Please be respectful to residents in our local community and be patient when leaving the ground after the match. Please assist us in ensuring this is a fantastic sporting occasion for all.”