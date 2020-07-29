Police issue warning after pensioners in Fife fall victim to fraud scam

Police in Fife are warning the public to be on their guard following several high-value bank frauds.

Officers are continuing their investigations after three people aged 62, 74 and 84 from the St Andrews area in the last three weeks have been the victim of high-value frauds and had four or five figure sums of money stolen from their bank accounts.

In each case the victim had received telephone calls from someone with a local accent claiming to be from the fraud team of their local bank branch and who appeared to be calling from a genuine bank telephone number.

The fraudster then tells the person they have called that they have concerns about local bank staff employees and will then provide information regarding their account and ask for their help to test security procedures.

They may ask the person to transfer funds, apply for banking products or even for them to visit their local banking branch to check staff are responding appropriately.

Community Sergeant Matt Spencer from St Andrews Police Station said: “I would ask everyone to be on their guard from any type of online or telephone scam.

“Each of these incidents is clearly extremely upsetting for the people involved who all believed that the calls were made from their own banks. They trusted that the information they were given was correct. The people behind these scams are contemptible, abusing people’s trust and then stealing money from them.

“The criminals who use these sophisticated tactics, go to great lengths to appear legitimate including making it appear they are calling from a genuine bank telephone number.

“It is important to remember that a genuine caller from your bank would never ask for your banking or personal details as they already have it.

“Your bank will not ask you to transfer money during an unsolicited call nor will they ask you to allow them access to your online or telephone banking, so if asked, politely end the call.

“It is best to call your bank back on a number you have sourced yourself, ideally using a different phone, or attend at your local branch for advice.

“If you are unsure, end the call and ask a friend, relative or the police for advice. Any victims of these crimes or anyone with concerns regarding calls they have received should contact their local police station through 101. If you are in any doubt that the call is not genuine then please end the call, your bank will understand.”

Anyone with information should contact police via 101 quoting reference number 1452 of July 9.

CrimeStoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111 for those who wish to remain anonymous.