Police have assured the public that Templeton Woods is open as usual after it was sealed off earlier this week following an alleged attempted murder.

The alleged incident occurred on Monday afternoon, after which police cordoned off entrances to the woods and adjacent Clatto Country Park from all directions.

Although a man has since been charged and appeared in court, police were still to confirm that restrictions had been removed.

But this afternoon, responding to a tweet from a member of public two days ago, they clarified the situation.

The message also thanked the public for their understanding.

Angela Rodger had asked: “Is it now okay for Clattowoods residents to go to the park/woods or are you still gathering evidence?”

The police responded: “Angela, Templeton Woods is now back to normal for the public. Thanks to everyone for their patience and understanding.”

In relation to the incident Robbie McIntosh, 31, of Rowan Place, Bridgefoot appeared in private on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court yesterday.

It is alleged that, on August 7, he assaulted a woman by repeatedly striking her on the head and body with a dumbbell to her permanent disfigurement, permanent impairment and to the danger of her life.

McIntosh is also charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice, on the same date, at Rowan Place, by washing articles of clothing.

McIntosh made no plea or declaration and was remanded in custody meantime.