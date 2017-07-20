Armed police officers will NOT be deployed to the Olly Murs concert in Dundee tonight.

Last month, officers were actively seen patrolling the Slessor Gardens venue during the Little Mix concert on June 29.

The sight of armed police was highly praised by members of the public who were reassured by their presence, with many stopping for pictures alongside the gun-wielding officers.

Armed officers were deployed to the packed out gig in the wake of the Manchester Arena atrocity which claimed the lives of 22 people.

However, a spokeswoman for Police Scotland today revealed that no such plans are in place for tonight.

The force will have the routine armed response for all similar large events, but not to the scale of the previous concert.

She said: “Police Scotland can confirm that at this time there are no plans for the deployment of armed officers at the Olly Murs concert.

“There will, however be routine coverage as required by our Armed Response Vehicles, and as with all large events, the policing and deployment of specialist resources is under constant review, depending on our assessment of general or specific threats to the event.”