Police issue images of clothing in new bid to identify man discovered in Firth of Forth

Police in Fife have released images of clothing in a further bid to establish the identity of the man recovered from the Firth of Forth at Burntisland on Friday.

Officers were called to the shore near to Aberdour Road, Burntisland shortly after 10am on Friday, March 19 following the discovery of a man’s body in the water.

Despite intensive investigation, officers are no nearer establishing the identity of the man and have now released a number of images of the clothing the individual was wearing when found in the hope of confirming who the man is.

Officers believe it may be the same man who was seen acting in a concerning manner on the Forth Road Bridge in the early hours of March 9.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a full report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.

The man is described as white, between 18 and 30-years-old, 5ft 7in to 5ft 9in tall, of a thin build with short blonde to mousy brown hair.

At the time, he was wearing grey Lonsdale jogging trousers, a grey hooded Saltrock jumper and blue Adidas high-top trainers. An additional white and blue jacket was recovered on Tuesday, March 9 on the Forth Road Bridge which officers believe may belong to the same man.

Detective Sergeant Conrad Musgrave, of Dunfermline CID, said: “Extensive enquiries have be conducted and we are appealing to members of the public for information to help trace the identity of the man involved.

“If you noticed anyone matching this description, either on the day of the incident or in the early hours of Tuesday, March 9 please get in contact with officers.

“Police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 0898 of Friday, March 19 2021.”