Police issue description of man who died after disturbance in Dundee city centre

Police have issued a description of the man who died in Dundee city centre in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Tayside officers are continuing to investigate the unexplained death of following a report of a disturbance in the Nethergate area.

The incident was reported at around 1.15am on Tuesday, January 1.

A police statement said: “Enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, including confirming the identity of the man who has sadly died.

“The deceased is described as a white man, aged in his 40s or 50s with short ginger hair.

“At the time of the incident he was wearing a two tone light and dark blue Berghaus rain jacket, faded denim jeans and dark brown shoes along with a distinctive silver Cartier watch with gold studs.

“He is known to have arrived at the scene of the incident from the area of Whitehall Crescent and Union Street, Dundee.”

Detective Inspector Ross Fitzgerald said: “I would urge anyone with information which could help identify this man who has sadly died to contact Police Scotland as soon as possible.

“Our enquiries continue into the incident itself and I could also ask anyone who witnessed a disturbance in the Nethergate area or who has any other information which could assist the police investigation to come forward if you haven’t already spoken to an officer.”

Any information can be passed to Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 516 of January 1, 2019. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”