Police issue appeal to help trace missing Fife man due to concern for welfare

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man reported missing in Fife.

Stephen Neill was last seen leaving an address in the Broomhead area of Dunfermline around 9am today, Friday August 9.

The 22-year-old, who lives in Dunfermline, has not been seen since and there are growing concerns for his welfare.

Stephen is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall and of slim to medium build. He has light brown hair and facial stubble.

Officers believe he is currently wearing a black jacket, light blue jeans and sand coloured boots.

Stephen may have sought to travel to the Queensferry area, however, he does not have access to a vehicle.

Sergeant Tommy Stenhouse of Dunfermline Police Station said: “Stephen has now been missing for a number of hours and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare as the passage of time increases.

“The inclement weather outside gives us additional cause for concern and Stephen may have looked to seek shelter inside local amenities in the Dunfermline, or wider south-west Fife, area.

“We’re eager to trace his whereabouts as soon as possible and would the public to assist us by reporting any sighting of Stephen to officers immediately.

“Anyone who may have seen, or spoken to Stephen since 9am this morning is urged to contact Police Scotland as soon as possible.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0918 of 9th August.