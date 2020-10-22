Police issue appeal for information after woman, 29, reported missing from Dundee

Police have issued an appeal for information to help trace a 29-year-woman reported missing from Dundee.

Jasmine Lee Lauder was last seen on the city’s Arklay Street on Wednesday October 14.

The 29-year-old was reported missing to the police on Tuesday October 20.

Jasmine is white, with long black hair and around 5ft 4ins in height. She has green eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a red hooded jacket with fur around the hood.

Extensive inquiries have been carried out to find Jasmine, however police have said that attempts to locate her have so far proved unsuccessful.

Officers are continuing to review relevant CCTV footage from in and around the area.

Inquiries are also being carried out in Galashiels and Edinburgh where Jasmine has family and friends.

Sergeant Paton said: “We will continue to review CCTV footage from in and around the area for any additional information it can provide.

“Jasmine’s family is understandably worried and just want to know she is safe and well.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have seen Jasmine or who has any information or knowledge as to her whereabouts to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1367 of October 19 2020.