Police issue appeal for information after motorbike stolen from street in Dundee

Police are appealing for information after a motorbike was stolen from a street in Dundee.

A black Honda CB400, which had been parked on Janefield Place, was taken some time between 9pm on Wednesday and 7am on Thursday.

It was carrying the registration plate K845 NTU when it was taken.

A statement issued by police said: “If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is CR/23618/19.”