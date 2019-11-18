Police issue appeal after items stolen from locked metal container on Angus building site

Police are appealing for information after items were stolen from a locked metal storage container at an Angus building site.

The theft took place from a container which had been forced open in Starling Brae, Letham, some time between 8.15am and 3.40pm on November 14.

A blue Hyundai HYC5030 wacker – similar to the picture – and an orange and white Stihl saw were stolen.

A spokesman from the police said: “These are large items that would need to be transported away. We would like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious, or may have been offered these items for sale.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer. “