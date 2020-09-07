Police issue appeal after electronic equipment is stolen from Angus farm

Police are investigating after electronic equipment was stolen from a business premise at a farm outside Brechin.

Fifteen Trimble GPS/auto-steering unis were stolen some time between 9.30pm on Thursday and 6.30am on Friday.

Twelve were stolen from a storage area and three from vehicles parked there.

Those responsible gained access by crossing a field, but would likely have had a vehicle parked nearby.

A similar theft occurred outside Forfar a week prior to this incident.

Police have said that while the incidents are not formally linked at this time, they urge all residents and farmers to ensure they lock all outbuildings and storage areas overnight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.