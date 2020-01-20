Police issue appeal after boy ‘repeatedly punched and kicked’ by trio outside Arbroath shopping centre

Police are appealing for information after an 11-year-old boy was allegedly knocked off his bike and assaulted by three boys outside the Abbeygate Shopping Centre in Arbroath.

The boy was repeatedly punched and kicked while on the ground by the youths, aged between 11 and 13, some time between 8pm and 8.30pm on January 17.

Officers have said that a group of around 10 teenagers intervened to help the boy and he was not badly injured.

They added: “We are following a positive line of inquiry, however we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed all or part of this incident, and in particular we would like to speak with members of the group who came to the victim’s aid and prevented him being badly hurt.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.”