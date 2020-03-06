Police issue appeal after attempted break-in at charity’s Alyth premises

Police are appealing for information after an attempted break-in at a charity premises in Alyth.

An attempt was made to force entry to the Elder Voice premises on the town’s Commercial Street some time between 2pm on March 2 and 9am on March 3.

Although the door was damaged, police have said that it appeared to have held sufficiently to prevent those responsible from gaining entry. Nothing was stolen.

A similar incident took place on February 11, although officers do not believe these incidents to be linked at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101.