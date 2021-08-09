Police investigation launched after death of newborn baby at house in Stobswell

An investigation is under way after a newborn baby died at a house in Dundee.

Police and ambulance crews were called to North Erskine Street in Stobswell just after 7pm on Sunday.

The death of the youngster is being treated as unexplained while the cause is established.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 7.05 pm on Sunday August 8 police received a report of a new born baby having died within a house in North Erskine Street, Dundee.