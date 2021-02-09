Police investigation after reports of photocopier being ‘launched from balcony’ in Dundee school

A photocopier was thrown from a balcony and windows were smashed following a break-in at a school in Dundee.

Officers were called to Glebelands Primary School, on Baffin Street, at about 9pm on Sunday night amid reports of a break-in.

One eyewitness said there had been a “few smashed windows” at the rear of the building and that a photocopier had been “launched” during the incident.