Police investigation after reports of photocopier being ‘launched from balcony’ in Dundee school

A photocopier was thrown from a balcony and windows were smashed following a break-in at a school in Dundee.
Officers were called to Glebelands Primary School, on Baffin Street, at about 9pm on Sunday night amid reports of a break-in.
One eyewitness said there had been a “few smashed windows” at the rear of the building and that a photocopier had been “launched” during the incident.
Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe