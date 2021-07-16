Police investigating unexplained death of man, 48, in Cardenden

Police are investigating the unexplained death of a 48-year-old man at a house in Cardenden.

Emergency services were called to Whitehall Avenue at around 6.45pm on Thursday.

Officers are now trying to find out how the man died.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to an address in Whitehall Avenue in Cardenden at around 6.45pm on Thursday July 15 following the sudden death of a 48-year-old man.

Police report death to procurator fiscal

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Anyone with information relating to the incident should call 101.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crimestoppers line 0800 555 111.