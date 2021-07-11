Police investigating suspected sexual assault of young girl in Broughty Ferry

Police have launched an investigation into an alleged sexual assault on a young girl in Broughty Ferry.

The incident is thought to have occurred in the Castle Park area of the town on Saturday evening.

Residents say a large police presence arrived at the area shortly after 8pm and sealed of the immediate area a short time later.

Officers were also seen carrying out door-to-door enquires as an investigation into the circumstances of the incident got underway.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating a report that a young girl was the victim of a sexual assault in the area of Castle Green, Broughty Ferry, during the evening of Saturday, July 10.

“Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.”