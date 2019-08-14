Police investigating series of vandalisms in Arbroath over weekend

Police are appealing after a number of vandalisms “believed to be linked” in Arbroath over the weekend.

A black Vauxhall Mokka in James Street had a window smashed sometime between 8pm on Saturday and 12pm on Sunday.

A silver Renault Scenic in Grant Road also had a window smashed, some time between 8pm and 9.20pm on Saturday.

Tayside Council On Alcohol’s premises at the Wishart Centre in Catherine Street had a window smashed some time between 5pm on Friday and 9am on Monday.

The Angus Carers Centre in Grant Road had 13 windows broken some time between 5pm on Friday and 9am on Monday 12.

All of the broken windows overlooked the Smithy Croft car park.

In a statement on their Facebook page police said: “At this time, we believe that the two car vandalisms are linked to each other, and the two incidents at the buildings with the broken windows are linked to each other.

“The possibility exists that all are linked, and we are considering this as a line of inquiry.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigations, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.”