Police investigating series of thefts in Arbroath which they ‘believe to be linked’

Police are investigating a series of thefts that they “believe to be linked” which took place in Arbroath over the weekend.

A quantity of cash and bank cards were taken from a purse that had been in a black Kia Sportage, which was in the Warddykes area of the town.

It was entered some time between 5pm on Sunday and 10.15am on Monday,

A blue Fiat panda parked on Warddykes Road was also entered some time between 8pm on Saturday and 3pm on Sunday, with a small quantity of cash and other items stolen.

In Warddykes Path, a black VW Golf was entered some time between 7pm on Sunday and 12pm on Monday.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

A quantity of cash along with prescribed medication was stolen. Although the medication is not dangerous, it should not be taken by someone for whom it is not prescribed.

In Brechin Road, a house was subjected to a sneak-in theft some time between 11pm on Saturday and 9am on Sunday, with a Panasonic 42” TV, a quantity of cash and a gold ladies’ watch stolen.

A spokesperson for the police said: “Given the general similarity and location of these incidents, we believe them to be linked.

“We will be enhancing our patrolling of the Warddykes area over the coming days, but would ask everyone to please double check that your cars and homes are secure when you leave them.

“It’s very easy when you are in your daily routine and in a bit of a rush to think that you’ve locked everything behind you, but we’ve all had occasions when our autopilot has let us down and we haven’t actually done so.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.”