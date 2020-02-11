Police investigating series of ‘linked’ car vandalisms in Carnoustie

Police are appealing for information after a number of cars were vandalised in Carnoustie.

Three cars had their wing mirrors deliberately broken off at around 1.30am on February 9 in the town’s Dundee Street and Thistle Street.

An attempt was made to break into another vehicle at that time also.

A man described as tall, well built, with short brown hair and facial hair, wearing a grey hooded top and dark jeans, was seen causing the damage by witnesses and was chased off towards Links Avenue, but was not traced.

At around 1.55pm that afternoon, a car in Thistle Street also had a wing mirror kicked off.

A man described as tall, in his 30s, medium build with brown hair and wearing dark clothing, was seen on CCTV causing the damage.

He was in the company of another man, described as wearing a green baseball cap, a dark jumper and blue shorts.

Police have said that they believe these incidents to be “possibly” linked to those which took place in the early hours.

They said: “It is also possible that other cars have been damaged that we have not yet been informed of. If you live in this area, please check your car for damage, and let us know should you find any.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, particularly if you have private CCTV, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.”