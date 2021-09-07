Police investigating reported rape of teenage girl in Kirkcaldy woods

Police are investigating the reported rape of a teenage girl at a wooded area in Kirkcaldy.
Officers are looking into claims that the girl – whose age has not been confirmed – was attacked near Oriel Woods on Monday night.
Part of the area, in the west of the town, was cordoned off for most of Tuesday as an investigation took place.
A single police car was at the scene with an officer standing guard.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a serious sexual assault involving a teenage girl that happened near Oriel Woods, Kirkcaldy, around 9.30pm on Monday.
“Inquires are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and officers are following a positive line of inquiry.”
Second reported sex attack on same day
It follows an investigation into the sexual assault of a woman in Dunfermline earlier on the same day.
Police confirmed they were investigating a sex attack in the early hours of Monday at Pittencrieff Park.
A forensics team was seen combing the area throughout the day.