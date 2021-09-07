Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 7th 2021
News / Local / Fife

Police investigating reported rape of teenage girl in Kirkcaldy woods

By Katy Scott
September 7, 2021, 7:08 pm
Police cordoned off the wooded area.

Police are investigating the reported rape of a teenage girl at a wooded area in Kirkcaldy.

Officers are looking into claims that the girl – whose age has not been confirmed – was attacked near Oriel Woods on Monday night.

Part of the area, in the west of the town, was cordoned off for most of Tuesday as an investigation took place.

The attack happened at Oriel Woods in Kirkcaldy.

A single police car was at the scene with an officer standing guard.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a serious sexual assault involving a teenage girl that happened near Oriel Woods, Kirkcaldy, around 9.30pm on Monday.

“Inquires are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and officers are following a positive line of inquiry.”

Second reported sex attack on same day

It follows an investigation into the sexual assault of a woman in Dunfermline earlier on the same day.

Police confirmed they were investigating a sex attack in the early hours of Monday at Pittencrieff Park.

A forensics team was seen combing the area throughout the day.