Police are treating a fire at a derelict house in Fife are treating the blaze as a deliberate act.

Officers are appealing for information following the fire in a derelict house in an unnamed Fife road between Cairneyhill Roundabout and Oakley on Sunday May 30.

Three fire crews were dispatched from Dunfermline and Alloa stations arrived on scene shortly before 3.30pm but the fire is believed to have started more than hour earlier.

Firefighters battled for almost five hours to bring the fire under control.

There are no reports of injuries, however the building suffered damage from the fire.

Officers investigating the cause of the blaze say they are treating the fire as deliberate and inquiries are ongoing.

Public appeal

Detective Sergeant Conrad Musgrave, of Dunfermline Police Station, said: “We would urge anyone who may have information which could help our investigation to get in touch.

“We would be especially keen to speak to anyone who was driving on the road between Cairneyhill Roundabout and Oakley between 1pm and 3.15pm on Sunday, particularly if you have dashcam footage.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 2493 of 30 May, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”