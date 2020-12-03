Police are investigating after emergency services were called to a fire at a community garden in Angus on Wednesday evening.

A fire in the polytunnel at the Food is Free Carnoustie garden, which provides free food for anyone in the local community, broke-out shortly before 9pm.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they attended a in an open area and received a call at 8.53pm.

One appliance was sent from Carnoustie and one hose reel jet was used to extinguish the blaze in the polytunnel.

The stop message came in at 9.08pm.

Police Scotland confirmed they are looking into the cause of the blaze.

A spokesman said: “Around 9pm on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, officers received a report of a fire on Panda Lane in Carnoustie.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no-one was injured. Inquiries into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

“Anyone with information should contact police via 101, quoting incident number 3241 of December 2.”

Food is Free Carnoustie have been approached for comment.

A gofundme page to help raise funds for the group in the aftermath has so far raised over £2,000.