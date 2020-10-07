Police investigating as medicine and medical products are stolen from Co-op stores in Arbroath

A large number of medicines and medical products have been stolen from Co-op stores in Arbroath.

Police are investigating two incidents of shoplifting, believed to be linked, which took place on Monday.

The first was at the Co-op in Mayfield Terrace between 12.10pm and 12.20pm. Two men were seen to steal a large quantity of various medicines and medical products, with a total value of over £850.

The second was at the Co-op in Timmergreens, where the same two men stole another large quantity of medicines and medical items to the value of £800.

The first man is described as white, about 6ft, of slim to medium build and with short brown hair.

He was wearing a green hooded puffer jacket, black Adidas top, green cargo trousers, blue and white Puma trainers, a blue surgical face mask and carrying a green/blue shopping bag.

The second man is described as white, about 5ft 8in, of medium to stocky build and with short brown hair.

He was wearing a black baseball cap, black biker jacket, blue jeans, black trainers and a blue surgical face mask, and carrying a yellow shopping bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.