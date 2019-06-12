Police investigating allegations of financial misconduct at Dundee social club

Allegations of financial misconduct at Dundee’s Fairmuir Social Club are being looked into by police.

The Tele revealed last week that members of the club were considering reporting their concerns over the management of the club’s finances and were gathering together the “necessary paperwork”, along with club accounts to go to the police with.

It is understood Police Scotland are now looking at the information they have been given and are intending to contact committee members with a view to learning more about members’ concerns.

Just over a week ago a letter – signed by two club members – was sent to the club committee out-lining worries.

The letter, written by member Joe Hughes and co-signed by life-long member Brian Thomson, said: “It is my and other members’ opinion that the club has been financially mismanaged for a number of years.

“The financial results from the last two years support this. Some of the figures from the latest accounts have caused members much anxiety.”

In their letter the two men also called for an independent forensic accountant to examine the club’s finances from the last five years.

​Mr Hughes said: “I am aware that police are now looking into the information they have been passed.”

He said he would “rather not” comment as the potential police investigation unfolds.

Since writing the letter both men have been sanctioned by the club. Mr Hughes said after the letter was delivered to the club he received a response saying they were considering expelling him because he had spoken to the Tele about his concerns.

Mr Thomson said he has been ordered to attend a disciplinary meeting after questioning the club’s accounts.

Police Scotland confirmed: “We are aware of concerns and are reviewing the information”.