Police investigating after woman allegedly kicked dog then punched its owner on Angus coastal path

Police are investigating after a woman allegedly kicked another woman’s dog before punching its owner on the coastal path between Broughty Ferry and Monifieth.

The incident took place at the Monifieth end of the path, near to the Tayview Caravan Park, some time between 1pm and 1.30pm on Saturday.

A woman walking her dog crossed paths with an older woman, who had a small black and white dog with her. As their dogs came together, the older woman allegedly kicked the complainer’s dog, then punched her when she tried to intervene, before subjecting her to sustained verbal abuse.

Officers are now looking to trace a woman described as white, possibly in her 70s and around 5ft tall. She was wearing an army-green coloured jacket and wore large glasses.

Anyone who may have seen any part of the incident is asked to contact police on 101.