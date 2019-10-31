Police investigating after vehicles damaged in ‘suspicious’ fire on Dundee street

Police are treating a fire which saw two vehicles caught in a “blazing inferno” on a Dundee street as suspicious.

Police and the fire service attended the incident on Dryburgh Avenue in the early hours of this morning.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We received reports that a car was on fire on Dryburgh Avenue just before 4.30am.

“Police along with fire crews attended.

“The incident is being treated as suspicious.

“A crime report has been filed and police are investigating.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We sent one appliance from Macalpine Road to fight the car blaze.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets to bring the fire under control.”