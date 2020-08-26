Police investigating after vehicle is stolen from outside a house in Dundee

Police are investigating after a car was stolen from outside a house in Dundee and has since been used in attempted thefts elsewhere.

The blue Skoda Kodiaq – registration SP67 NLF – was taken from a property in Whitefaulds Road some time between 10pm on Monday and 7am on Tuesday.

The car has since been used in the commission of thefts and attempted thefts in the Angus village of Tealing and the Craigowl area of Dundee, where a number of car doors were seen to have been tried by one of the occupants.

Police say there may be more incidents which they have not yet been made aware of or have yet to formally link.

Two men have been seen in the car since it was taken. The driver is described as a white male in his 20s with ginger hair and wearing dark clothing.

The passenger is also described as a white male, slim build, wearing all dark clothing including a hooded top and a face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.