Police investigating after vandal causes thousands of pounds worth of damage to car in Arbroath

A motorist has been left facing thousands of pounds worth of repairs after a vandal on a bike targeted his car and left deep scratches across the paintwork.

The thug caused the damage while riding a push bike – and CCTV footage shows the moment he circled the car, which was parked in Culloden Terrace in Arbroath, and carried out the act.

The incident took place at 5.18am on January 29 and left owner Wayne Thomson, 44, reeling as he faced paying a heavy bill to have the damage repaired.

Offshore worker Wayne said: “If anyone can recognise the scumbag who did this to my car, please get in touch.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. There was a huge scratch all the way round my car – from the left passenger door right round all the panels at the front and back.

“The damage has been caused with what I think must have been knife or a key because the scratch is pretty deep and has made a real mess of every panel of my car.

“I’m completely devastated. The damage is dreadful and I’ve had an estimate from the garage and the damage is going to amount to around £2000.”

Wayne has reported the matter to the police and hopes that the CCTV footage will help to catch the culprit.

He added: “I believe I know who it could have been.

“I have wondered if I have been targeted because the other cars parked beside mine weren’t touched.

“However, I have heard since that other cars in other parts of Arbroath have been damaged recently.

“I want to get it out there so that whoever did this is caught.

“I’m hoping that someone recognises the guy from the footage. It’s a bit odd that someone would be out on a bike at that time in the morning to just go round scratching cars.”

Police Scotland has confirmed enquiries are ongoing into the incident.