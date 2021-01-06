Police have launched an investigation after three taxis were destroyed in an early morning blaze in Brechin.

Firefighters were called to a car park in the town’s East Mill Road shortly after 5am on Wednesday.

In a post online, Blair Meston of ABK Cabs, suggested the blaze had been started deliberately and offered a “substantial” reward for any information which could assist police.

Police Scotland said officers were investigating the fire and were treating it as “unexplained”.

Firefighters from the Brechin station found a Fiat, a Peugeot and another vehicle ablaze. The fire took around half an hour to put out.

Fire was ‘arson’, says boss

In a post online, which has since been shared more than 400 times, Mr Meston thanked those who have sent him messages of support.

He wrote: “As some of you may have heard three of our taxis were extensively damaged in an arson attack in the early hours of this morning.

“They were parked in the Matrix car park.

“Someone out there knows who did this and we’re happy to pay a substantial reward for any information that leads to the capture/conviction of this person.

“Any information treated in the strictest confidence.

“Also if there’s anyone in the area with CCTV that would be very helpful.

“Police are following lines of inquiry but we’d really like this resolved ASAP.

“We’d also like to thank everyone for all the messages and support we’ve received this morning.”

Investigations ongoing

A Police Scotland spokesman did not rule out a deliberate cause for the fire which destroyed the Brechin taxis but said it was currently being treated as “unexplained”.

He said: “Officers were called to assist the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service following a report that a number of vehicles were on fire at a premises on East Mill Road, Brechin, at around 5.15am on Wednesday, January 6.

“Investigations are ongoing into the cause of the fire, which is currently being treated as unexplained. Nobody was injured as a result.

“Anyone with any information to assist the investigation should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0355 of January 6.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were in attendance in Brechin to three cars on fire in a car park in East Mill Road.

“We received the call at 5.05am and a pump from Brechin attended.

“We received a stop message at 5.37am and left it in the hands of the police.”