Police in Fife are investigating after a teenage boy was shot in the neck with an air weapon earlier today.

The 16-year-old sustained a “minor” injury in the incident, which took place at around 2pm on Kirkcaldy’s Rosslyn Street.

A police spokesman said: “Police in Fife are investigating after a teenager was injured by an air weapon in Kirkcaldy.

“The weapon was fired from a black Transit van.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.”