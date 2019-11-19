Police investigating after taxi smashed up outside house in Dundee

Police are investigating after a taxi was smashed up outside a house in Dundee.

The taxi, with the Evening Telegraph logo, was left with smashed windows

Police Scotland said: “Officers are investigating the report of a vandalism to a car in Dundee.

“Sometime between 7.20am and 8.20am on Saturday November 16 a silver coloured Peugeot Partner had windows smashed while it was parked on Gourdie Place in Dundee.

“The rear windows and the windscreen were all smashed.

“Anyone who may have been in the area of Gourdie Place over this period is asked to call police at Dundee if they saw anything which might assist in this investigation.

“Callers should quote the reference number 1093 16 November 2019.”