Police investigating after sudden death of man in Dundee’s West End

Police cordoned off a section of a street following the sudden death of a man in the West End.

Emergency services were in Rosefield Street from late on Tuesday evening and remained on the scene for a number of hours.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed they were investigating the death of a man, after he was discovered around 11.10pm on Tuesday night.

Neighbours living near Blackness Road said police had blocked off traffic from accessing the road at around 2am yesterday morning.

Images taken on Tuesday night show an ambulance incident response unit along with a police van on the scene.

One neighbour, who declined to be named, said she “wasn’t shocked” to see the emergency services in the area. She said: “I must have been heading home at around 2am.

“There was a police car at the top of the street sitting at an angle at the top of the road.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“I saw two police cars and an ambulance on the scene.

“Living here I’m not surprised to see emergency services on the street.”

Another resident added: “It looked like a police estate car was blocking off the traffic from coming down Blackness Road.

“I wasn’t sure what exactly had happened but the police had the blue flashing lights on.”

The motorist who captured the image said he thought something serious had happened.

He said: “When I came past there was a lot of police on the street. I knew it must have been serious.”

A spokeswoman for the force added: “‘Police Scotland attended at Rosefield Street, Dundee at 11.10pm on Tuesday July 16 following the sudden death of a man. There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”